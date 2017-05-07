Chibok community celebrates return of 82 girls, lauds Nigerian govt for release
“We pray that this will lead to the release of the remaining girls.”
The post Chibok community celebrates return of 82 girls, lauds Nigerian govt for release appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!