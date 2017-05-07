Pages Navigation Menu

Chibok girl rescued with amputated leg

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

One of the Chibok school girls released by Boko Haram on Saturday, came back with one of her legs amputated. The unnamed girl was among the 82 girls taken from Banki, a town on the border with Cameroon, to Abuja. In Abuja, they were examined at a Department of State Services (DSS) clinic. “Two [of […]

