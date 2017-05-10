Pages Navigation Menu

Chibok Girls: Army assures remaining victims will be released

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, vowed to ensure the rescue of all the remaining girls still held in Boko Haram captivity. Addressing a rally organized by Africa Arise for Change Network in conjunction with FCT Market Women Association to mark the release of the Chibok girls in Abuja, Lt Col Adamu Usman, on behalf of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

