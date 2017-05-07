Chibok girls: Borno Elders hail Buhari
Borno Elders Forum, BEF, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the release of 82 Chibok school girls abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents in April 2014. The forum described the development as a good omen. Dr Mali Gubio, Secretary of the forum in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri, noted that credit must go to […]
