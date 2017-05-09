Chibok Girls: Borno Gov Pays Thank You Visit To PMB

Borno State governor ,Kashim Shettima yesterday paid a thank-you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa over the release of the 82 Chibok girls over the weekend.

He noted that the Federal Government under the gallant leadership of the President Buhari surprised the people of Borno State with a very precious gift and that gift was securing the release of 21 promising daughters of Borno who were amongst the 276 schoolgirls violently abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents at Government Secondary School, Chibok on the 14th of April, 2014.

Shettima told the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo who represented the President that in October, last year, the release of those 21 girls brought them overwhelming joy, adding however that rather than coming to Villa to show gratitude, they opted to be grateful in silence.

He observed that two days ago, the entire world was electrified by a record breaking negotiation which gave birth to the release of another set of 82 of the abducted daughters from Chibok.

“With this very heartwarming breakthrough, we asked ourselves. Do we come here to thank Mr President, or do we again express gratitude in silence as we did in October, 2016 after the release of our 21 daughters?

“Your Excellency, about 100 years ago, an American author, Gertrude Stein wrote something wise. He wrote that “Silent gratitude doesn’t mean so much to anyone”. By his reminder, gratitude cannot be sufficiently expressed in silence. “

“We are here to Thank Mr President. To thank you, also and to thank all senior aides of the President. To thank our service chiefs, the Director-General of the DSS, to thank our gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, and entire members of Mr President’s compassionate team who worked in leading the Nigerian Government to negotiate from the position of strength and logic which ultimately succeeded in ‘bringing back our precious girls’.

We are here to also use Your Excellency’s exalted office to convey our depth of gratitude to the Swiss Government; to the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, and to every organization, individual, group and institution which made whatever selfless contribution leading to the safe release of our daughters. No amount of words are enough to convey the extent of our very profound gratitude, he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the acting President as according to him,since 2015, his office has been the Principal coordinator of the Buhari plan for the management of humanitarian crisis, reconstruction and economic development of the Northeast.

He pointed out that it was the office of the Vice President that worked tirelessly with international partners to generate the Recovery and Peace Building Assessment Report on each of the six states in the Northeast.

With very strong empathy, he urged parents whose daughters are not part of those freed so far, to keep their hopes alive and remain strong and prayerful.

He added “Like I have always said, no sane parent gives up on a missing child, we will never lose hope in getting back our remaining daughters alive. I thank members of the local and international media for standing by the Chibok community and for standing by Borno. It is my fervent prayers the fight against Boko Haram will be won and Borno will witness enduring peace and prosperity.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

