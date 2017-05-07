Chibok girls: Buhari working his talk – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the freedom of 82 Chibok girls, stating that it was further proof that Nigeria has “a president who is working the talk”. The party, in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said it received the news of Saturday’s release of the […]

Chibok girls: Buhari working his talk – APC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

