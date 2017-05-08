Pages Navigation Menu

Chibok girls: Christian community hails Buhari

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude on Monday commended President Muhammad Buhari over the release of the 82 Chibok school girls. The commendation is contained in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Ralph Okhiria in Benin. The PFN president, according to the statement decried how Nigerians […]

