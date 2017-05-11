Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok girls: CSOs, market women laud FG

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As Nigerians continue to celebrate the release of 82 Chibok Secondary School girls, some groups have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the military authority for the feat. The groups, under the auspices of Africa Arise for Change Network in conjunction with FCT Market Women Association trooped out in Abuja, yesterday, to mark the release of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.