Chibok Girls: Expert recommends biopsychological assessment

Posted on May 9, 2017

Mr Adedotun Ajiboye, a Senior Clinical Psychologist, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, has recommended a special biopsychosocial assessment for the 82 rescued Chibok school girls to enable them function well. Ajiboye gave the recommendation in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja. According to him, biopsychosocial assessment refers to a series of questions asked at the beginning of treatment of an individual that obtain information about the major physical (bio), psychological and social issues of the individual.

