Chibok Girls: Expert recommends biopsychological assessment

Mr Adedotun Ajiboye, a Senior Clinical Psychologist, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, has recommended a special biopsychosocial assessment for the 82 rescued Chibok school girls to enable them function well. Ajiboye gave the recommendation in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja. According to him, biopsychosocial assessment refers to a series of questions asked at the beginning of treatment of an individual that obtain information about the major physical (bio), psychological and social issues of the individual.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

