Chibok girls: Nigerian govt must ensure privacy – Amnesty International

Amnesty International on Sunday reacted to the release of 82 Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram, with a call on the Nigerian government to ensure their privacy. The girls are among the over 270 secondary school girls abducted in Chibok, Borno State in April 2014 as they prepared to write their final exams. 21 of […]

Chibok girls: Nigerian govt must ensure privacy – Amnesty International

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

