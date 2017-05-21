Pages Navigation Menu

Chibok girl’s parent begs Buhari to pay Boko Haram additional ransom

Posted on May 21, 2017

Parents of the Chibok girls have urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to pay an additional ransom to secure the release of the remaining abducted girls. They made the appeal following a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), that the Federal Government paid at least €2million to get the 82 girls released. The report also disclosed […]

