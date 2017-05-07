Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok girls’ release, a pleasant anniversary gift – Buhari [Full speech]

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight on the freedom of 82 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram on Saturday. Buhari stated this in his speech Sunday night as he met the girls at the presidential villa in Abuja. He said the development was “a pleasant 2nd anniversary gift to the people of Nigeria”. According to […]

Chibok girls’ release, a pleasant anniversary gift – Buhari [Full speech]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.