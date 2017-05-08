Chibok Girls Release: ACF Applauds FG, Security Agencies

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The apex socio-cultural body, Arewa consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the Federal Governments, security agencies and international organizations for their efforts in the release of 82 chikob girls.

ACF in a statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, the 82 chibok girls were kidnapped and have been in the custody of the Boko Haram terrorists for over three years.

“The period of negotiations for their release has been painstaking and traumatic not only to the government but the parents and Nigerians. However, the patience and prayers of Nigerians have yielded some positive results.

“ACF therefore urges the government not to relent until all the girls in captivity are secured and reunited with their families.

“The secured girls should also undergo proper medical, psychological treatments and de-radicalization process” ACF advised.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

