Chibok Girls release: Jonathan praises Buhari Published May 8, 2017

The former Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Minna chapter, Mr Taidi Jonathan, on Monday said the release of the 82 Chibok school girls demonstrated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the welfare of all Nigerians. Taidi said in Minna that the gesture was also a clear demonstration of the Buhari administration to secure the release […]

