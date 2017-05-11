Chibok girls set to reunite with their parents next week

Eighty-two Chibok schoolgirls who were released after being held for more than three years by Boko Haram will be reunited with their parents next week, according to Nigeria’s minister for women. Aisha Alhassan said the students’ parents will travel from the remote northeastern town in Borno state to meet their daughters in the capital, Abuja. …

The post Chibok girls set to reunite with their parents next week appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

