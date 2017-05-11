Pages Navigation Menu

Chibok girls set to reunite with their parents next week

Posted on May 11, 2017

Eighty-two Chibok schoolgirls who were released after being held for more than three years by Boko Haram will be reunited with their parents next week, according to Nigeria’s minister for women. Aisha Alhassan said the students’ parents will travel from the remote northeastern town in Borno state to meet their daughters in the capital, Abuja. …

Hello. Add your message here.