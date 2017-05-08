Chibok Girls: UNFPA to provide reproductive healthcare

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has pledged to provide emergency reproductive healthcare, psychosocial counselling and other critical support to the rescued 82 Chibok school girls. A statement issued by UNFPA Nigeria on Monday in Abuja said the fund welcomes the release of an additional 82 Chibok girls who were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

