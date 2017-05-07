Chibok girls who jumped off Boko Haram truck are attacked, are now college students in the US,find out their story
As we celebrate the release of 82 Chibok girls after three years, Jackson Ude on Saturday, met Mercy and Patience, who were among the lucky few that jumped out of the moving truck carrying over 200 schoolgirls, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists on April 14th, 2014. Both started school this year at Bronx …
The post Chibok girls who jumped off Boko Haram truck are attacked, are now college students in the US,find out their story appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!