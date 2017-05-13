Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chidyausiku protected us against whites: Bob – New Zimbabwe.com

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Zimbabwe.com

Chidyausiku protected us against whites: Bob
New Zimbabwe.com
THE “most important role” played by the late former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku was “shaping” the land grab exercise as he protected “us against whites”, President Robert Mugabe said Saturday. Mugabe was speaking at the National Heroes Acre …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.