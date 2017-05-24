Chief Edwin Clark, A Dependable Voice At 90 — Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated elder statesman, teacher, lawyer, educator, law maker and business man, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark on the occasion of his 90th birthday, describing the nonagenarian as a dependable voice for the people of the Niger Delta.

Governor Okowa noted that the nonagenarian leader has worked so hard to bring lasting peace to the oil rich Niger Delta region as a dependable voice for equity, justice and good governance in Nigeria.

In a statement issued in Asaba on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa further described the nonagenarian as deeply committed to national development.

The statement read: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, i most sincerely congratulate you, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, as you clock the enviable age of 90 years.

“As a great nationalist, you have consciencesuosly served our dear country in various capacities without blemish and this is why you have remained relevant as a dependable voice of the people”.

“You possess an indomitable and unsurmountable spirit for advocacy and love for the oppressed, for which God has blessed you with long life, good health and unwavering commitment to fight injustice at all levels”.

As leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Clark coordinated the recent resolution of the militancy crisis in the Niger Delta which has effectively stopped the destruction of oil facilities and installations.

“Your leadership of the South South Peoples Congress, SSOPEC and the South South Peoples Assembly, SSPA contributed immensely to the emergence of a South South President of Nigeria”.

“As a nonagenarian, you have continued to fight for the rights of the minorities with unbridled courage as a rights crusader”.

“Your contributions to National Development remains indelible in the heart of Nigerians who will continue to celebrate you as the pride of Delta State and the Ijaw nation, foremost Niger Delta leader, national icon and elder statesman who has contributed so much towards bringing lasting peace and justice to the region, and also building bridges of friendship across Nigeria”.

“I join your family and well wishers to pray for a longer life and wish you many more active years as you continue to advocate for a better and egalitarian Nigeria.” the statement said.

