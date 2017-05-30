Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chigul “I got married a virgin at 33” comedienne reveals – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Chigul "I got married a virgin at 33" comedienne reveals
Pulse Nigeria
Chigul also narrates the story of her life from academic struggles, a difficult marriage to losing her virginity at 33. Published: 46 minutes ago , Refreshed: 27 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Chigul's stunning promo photos play. Chigul
'When my marriage fell apart, I felt I had failed'-ChigurlTheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.