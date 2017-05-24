Chika Ike Channels Her Inner Beyonce, Twerks Up A Storm
Chika Ike showed off her twerking skills as she danced and gyrated to Beyonce’s Crazy in Love.She said Channeling my inner Beyoncé put your back into it girl!! #happygirl
