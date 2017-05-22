Pages Navigation Menu

Chika Ike is Gorgeous in New Photos for ‘African Diva’ Season 3 Campaign!

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress and Business woman Chika Ike has released photos for her reality TV show African Diva Season 3 Ad campaign. The actress who kicked off her tour last week looks undeniably beautiful in these photos by renowned photographer TY Bello. See photos  Credits Photography: TY Bello Hair: Haircraft Makeup: Bimpeonakoya

