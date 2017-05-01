Child labour: Immigration rescues 16 kids in Ekiti

The Nigerian Immigration Service says it has rescued 16 children from child labour in Ekiti State. The NIS Comptroller in Ekiti, Mrs. Oluremi Talabi, disclosed this in Ado Ekiti when ‘the Boots family’ from Netherland, who adopted two children in Ekiti 12 years ago, visited her in her office. Joshua, 18, and Victor,14, were adopted […]

