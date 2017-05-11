Pages Navigation Menu

Childish Gambino making Deadpool TV series – BBC News

Childish Gambino making Deadpool TV series
Deadpool will bring his X-rated, hyper violent adventures to TV screens in a brand new animated series. Musician, actor and writer Donald Glover, who performs as Childish Gambino, will co-write and co-produce the show about the Marvel Comics character.
