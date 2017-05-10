Childish Gambino’s vinyl release of ‘Awaken, My Love!’ comes with VR video

Childish Gambino is releasing his album Awaken, My Love! on vinyl with a limited edition package that includes a virtual reality headset. The VR experience is of Gambino’s performances from his Pharos event in 2016.

