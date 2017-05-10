Childish Gambino’s vinyl release of ‘Awaken, My Love!’ comes with VR video
Childish Gambino is releasing his album Awaken, My Love! on vinyl with a limited edition package that includes a virtual reality headset. The VR experience is of Gambino’s performances from his Pharos event in 2016.
The post Childish Gambino’s vinyl release of ‘Awaken, My Love!’ comes with VR video appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!