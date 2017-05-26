Children’s Day: FCT Police assure residents of adequate security

AHEAD of the 2017 Children’s Day celebration slated for tomorrow, May 27, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo has directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the command to beef up security at all recreational centres, parks and spots where children would converge to felicitate the historic event. FCT Police Public Relations […]

