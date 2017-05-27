Children’s Day: FIDA wants Judiciary, security agencies enforce laws

The International Federal of Women Lawyers (FIDA) on Saturday called on the Judiciary and security agencies to enforce the implementation of laws protecting children in the country.

Mrs Inime Aguma, the Country Vice President of the association, made the appeal in a statement to commemorate this year’s Children’s Day in Abuja.

According to her, the Federal and State governments needs to look into the rights of children with the view to addressing the issues.

“Nigeria has enacted the Child Rights Act, 2003. We call upon those states that are yet to enact state Laws in line with this Act to do so.

“Those states that have Laws protecting Child Rights Act in place must ensure effective implementation.

“It is necessary as a country, signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1990, and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, 1999, to ensure that the rights and welfare of our children,” she said.

Aguma said the event was to reflect on children’s education, growth, development, welfare, health and other issues affecting the Nigerian child.

She said the association had a mandate to promote, protect and preserve the rights and welfare of children in the country.

Aguma said the day was to re-examine if adults, parents, guardians and counsellors had played their role to ensure the wellbeing of the children.

“Reports from FIDA branches, partners and stakeholders and media across the country show that Nigerian children are still lagging behind in terms of having their basic needs met and their fundamental rights respected.

“In the northern part of Nigeria, a lot of children are out of school as a result of insecurity issues that ravaged the region.

“Many other children suffer from diseases such as malnutrition, meningitis, cholera, HIV, etc, as a result of poor health care,” she said.

Aguma said reports had shown greater number of children suffer sexual violence, abuse, domestic violence and torture on daily basis, while some are victims of human trafficking.

“As adults, parent and guardians, it is our duty to ensure that the children’s right are protected.

“We must increase our advocacy and awareness on the importance of respecting the rights of children.”

She called on members, partners and stakeholders to continue educating and sensitising the public on the Child Rights Act, 2003 and the VAPP Act 2015.

The post Children’s Day: FIDA wants Judiciary, security agencies enforce laws appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

