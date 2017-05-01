Chile’s Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi Joins Barcelona’s Managerial Shortlist
Chile head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi is a reported target for Barcelona to replace Luis Enrique.
Sport say Pizzi has joined Ernesto Valverde and Juan Carlos Unzue on the shortlist.
Pizzi is a former Barcelona player who apparently has maintained a “good relationship” with the club.
He has won titles in Barcelona and coached at Valencia. While Pizzi has a contract with Chile, his arrival would not cost Barcelona too much money. They like his character, his hunger for titles, the football his team plays and his good relationship with Barcelona’s South Americans.
Barcelona’s sporting director Robert Fernandez knows him personally from when he was a player and knows his virtues. Another option.
