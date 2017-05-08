Chimamanda Adichie Embarks on Promotion of Nigerian Fashion Designers

Chimamanda Adichie, novelist and feminist icon, says she has decided to wear mostly Nigerian brands for her public appearances.

Adichie stated this in a post on her Facebook page on Monday.

She said patronising Nigerian brands will help to improve the country’s economy.

“The Nigerian government’s disastrous economic policies have led to a reduction in the value of the naira and therefore in disposable income, a change in values, a disorientation of the middle class, and most of all, to a debilitating sense of uncertainty,” she said.

“If we are to grasp for a silver lining, then the ‘buy Nigerian to grow the naira’ rhetoric is one.

“In that spirit, I recently decided to wear mostly Nigerian brands for my public appearances. (Before, by the way, President Buhari declared ‘made in Nigeria dress’ days.).

“In the past few weeks, I have bought more Nigerian brands than I ever have in the past. I have discovered new names. I have been filled with admiration for the women and men running their businesses despite the many challenges they face. I am particularly interested in ‘inward-looking’ brands, those for whom dressing Nigerian women is as important as other goals.”

Adichie also disclosed that she has been tasked by her nieces to open an official Instagram account where she plans on documenting her ‘Wear Nigerian’ project.

