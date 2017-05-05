Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie On The Current Political State: ‘Democracy Is a Fragile Thing’ – Essence.com

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Essence.com

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie On The Current Political State: 'Democracy Is a Fragile Thing'
Essence.com
The renowned author and The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah talked Pan-Africanism in Trump's America. Being sold out probably signified how excited attendees were to see Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Trevor Noah in New York for their Pen World …
10 Things We Learned From Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Trevor Noah's Discussion at PEN World Voices FestivalOkayafrica

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.