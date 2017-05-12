Chime and Elechi’s defection, story not worthy of discourse – Umeahi

By Nwafor Sunday

The South East chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the defection of Chief Martin Elechi and Sullivan Chime, both former governors of South East, as a story not worthy of discourse.

This was made known to newsmen by the South East Chairman of PDP, Austin Umeahi, at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, while he said that they won’t be missed, thus PDP will reclaim the remaining two states in South East namely, Anambra and Imo in the next election.

As PDP hopes and waits for their wining coming Anambra gubernatorial election, recall that other political parties like APGA and APC have also prepared and wait for their jubilation.

However, recall that Rochas Okorocha, the governor of Imo state, had said that nothing will prevent APC from wining next governorship election in Anambra state.

According to him, “The Igbo can no longer belong to regional political parties. We must belong to the mainstream. APC is that place to belong.

“Anambra is critical in Igbo politics. So we shall all come down here to deliver the state to the ruling All Progressives Congress. We have the capacity; we have the capability.

“APC is the structure for the emancipation of the Igbo nation and no man born of a woman can stop us from taking over Anambra State after the November 18 election.

“At any polling unit during the election, at least 63 members of Rochas Peoples Movement will be present to man the units and protect our votes. That will be the magic. “We shall bring the Imo formula here and by the time we had finished, Obiano and APGA would just pack and go.”

Conversely, the Deputy National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mr. Uchenna Okogbuo, had earlier said that Governor Obiano will win the 2017 November election in Anambra state.

According to him, “We are expecting a 99 percent vote for Obiano in that election because he is not only a committed governor, but has also become an acceptable leader. His people love him, the electorate are happy with him, expectedly, his re-election bid will be smooth, he said.”

Explaining the ‘S’ symbol in their SWOT analysis and plan to wining the fort coming Anambra election, the PDP chieftain said the APC is an ‘association of confused persons’, noting that PDP would in 2019 occupy Aso Rock villa to the expectations of all Nigerians both in the country and in the Diaspora.

According to him, “We are not deterred by the defection within the party. It is not a serious issue of discourse. I have traversed all the states within the zone and it is now clear that the PDP has taken over the South East.

“The governors within the zone are performing; democracy has been rebranded as it is no longer cock and bull story. If you go to Ebonyi, Enugu and Abia states, you will discover massive road construction works that are ongoing. Ebonyi is gradually becoming like the Dubai of the South East. In Abia 25 roads construction work are ongoing, he said.”

