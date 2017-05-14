Chime kinsmen disown him

Sullivan Chime’s kinsmen have rejected him and his new party APC which he officially joined recently at his hometown Udi.

The people in a protest visit to Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at Enugu Government House described Sullivan as a failure who in his eight years in office could not bring development to Udi.In a speech delivered by the chairman of Udi consultative forum Eric Chime, “Sullivan Chime who is the immediate past governor of this state, distanced himself from the people of Udi in particular and people of Enugu State in general by abandoning the political platform through which we all supported him to become governor of Enugu State. In doing so, statements credited to him have been mind-boggling because it was PDP that propelled him from obscurity to political prominence, serving for two uninterrupted terms of eight years, it is also inconceivable that he would choose to malign your administration which he has until recently held in high esteem.”

The chairman of the consultative forum further said that “Sullivan Chime has the right to choose whom to associate with. In his address yesterday, he said that he decided to come back into active politics for the interest of his people. We are his people and we make bold to state here that the only meaningful interest of his people is social justice delivered in form of functional hospitals, good roads, employments, provision of pipe borne water, well-equipped schools, rural electrification, etc, Chime was governor for eight years but he did not deliver on these primary needs of Udi people. Therefore, his defection to APC was not to protect the interest of Udi people.

“Sullivan Chime is totally on his own since he has decided to move in a different direction, we want the world to know that we are not with him on his journey to infamy”.

