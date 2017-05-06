Pages Navigation Menu

Chime not in APC because EFCC is pursuing him – Oyegun

The immediate past governor of Enugu State, Barr. Sullivan Chime on Saturday formerly registered as a member of the All Progressive Congress, APC. His registration came with a declaration from the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun that “Chime is not joining the APC because the EFCC is pursuing him.” The registration exercise, […]

