China describes Ghana an important development partner as bilateral trade hits $6b in 2016 – Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Business News
|
China describes Ghana an important development partner as bilateral trade hits $6b in 2016
Ghana Business News
Ghana has been described as an important development partner of China on the African continent. “Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ghana and China 57 years ago, the two countries have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in the economic …
Stakeholders see China Trade Week a new impetus in China-Ghana relations
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!