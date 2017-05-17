China describes Ghana an important development partner as bilateral trade hits $6b in 2016 – Ghana Business News

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


China describes Ghana an important development partner as bilateral trade hits $6b in 2016
Ghana has been described as an important development partner of China on the African continent. “Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ghana and China 57 years ago, the two countries have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in the economic …
