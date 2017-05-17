China probes Hulk incident, Lavezzi off the hook – Vanguard
Vanguard
China probes Hulk incident, Lavezzi off the hook
China's football authority said Wednesday it is investigating Brazilian star Hulk's alleged altercation with a rival club's staffer, but it saw “no malicious intent” in a separate racially-charged row involving Argentina's Ezequiel Lavezzi. Both South …
Chinese FA open investigation into Hulk's alleged attack on rival coach
