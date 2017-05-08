China Wants To Do Battle With The US And Japan Using This Robot [Video]

Back in the late 90s/early 00s, there was Robot Wars, the television show that allowed contestants to build and then compete with their robots.

While the robots created were small, yet powerful, they looked nothing like what’s about to hit our screens this year.

It all began in 2015 when MegaBots, a US-based robotics company who specialises in making gladiator robots, challenged Japanese robot, Kuratas, to a duel, reports Quartz.

The challenge was accepted and the fight is set to go down in August.

But recently, a team from China felt a little left out and also created a gladiator robot, called Monkey King, which they hope to enter into the upcoming US vs Japanese brawl:

The Chinese team is led by Shiqian Sun, an artist who has made many sculptures of robots, including a 9-meter-tall (30 feet) Transformer, commissioned by Paramount Movies. He also posted a video on Weibo showing makers from MegaBots climbing up the Monkey King, “for the purpose of learning from each other.” Sun said he has been inside the MegaBots’ robots too. He said he’s impressed by the MegaBots’ team’s passion for giant robots.

Enter the Monkey King:

Although it is yet to be confirmed whether Monkey King will find itself in the battle between Japan and the US, only time will tell. Here’s what it could find itself up against if its challenge is accepted:

Japan:

USA:

Who is your money on? I can tell you now someone somewhere in the world is taking bets.

[source:qz]

