Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China welcomes new U.S. ambassador

Posted on May 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments

China hopes Iowa Governor Terry Branstad will contribute more to the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations as he takes up the post of Ambassador to Beijing. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the comment on Tuesday after the U.S. Senate confirmed Branstad, the longest-serving governor in the U.S., as Ambassador to China. “Mr…

The post China welcomes new U.S. ambassador appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.