China woos Nigeria to Belt and Road Fund

Chao Xiaoliang, the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, on Wednesday enjoined Nigeria to take advantage of his government’s available Belt and Road Fund. Chao, in an article entitled: “The Belt and Road Initiative: Equal and Inclusive Development,’’ noted the benefits of the just-concluded The Belt and Road Forum(BRF), in Beijing, China, to Nigeria and…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post China woos Nigeria to Belt and Road Fund appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

