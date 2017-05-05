Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

First Chinese-made passenger jet makes debut voyage – CBC.ca

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


CBC.ca

First Chinese-made passenger jet makes debut voyage
CBC.ca
The first large Chinese-made passenger jetliner completed its maiden test flight on Friday, a milestone in China's long-term goal to break into the Western-dominated aircraft market. The takeoff of the C919 brought cheers and applause from hundreds of …
Chinese rival to Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 takes to the air for the first timeThe Seattle Times
China's 1st big passenger jet completes maiden flightwtkr.com
China signals new era as first homegrown jetliner takes offLos Angeles Times
The Guardian –National Post –South China Morning Post –Bloomberg
all 219 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.