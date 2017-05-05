First Chinese-made passenger jet makes debut voyage – CBC.ca
|
CBC.ca
|
First Chinese-made passenger jet makes debut voyage
CBC.ca
The first large Chinese-made passenger jetliner completed its maiden test flight on Friday, a milestone in China's long-term goal to break into the Western-dominated aircraft market. The takeoff of the C919 brought cheers and applause from hundreds of …
Chinese rival to Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 takes to the air for the first time
China's 1st big passenger jet completes maiden flight
China signals new era as first homegrown jetliner takes off
