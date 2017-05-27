Chinese company will train U.S. coal miners for a future in clean wind energy
The coal mining industry in Wyoming has seen better times. This Chinese wind-turbine company hopes to retool a workforce of unemployed coal miners and provide the state with a much-needed source of job growth.
The post Chinese company will train U.S. coal miners for a future in clean wind energy appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!