Chinese Journalists, NUJ Sign MoU On Exchange Programme – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 15, 2017


The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and All China Journalists Association (ACJA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on exchange programme. The agreement which was first signed in 2000/2001, went moribund due to what Mr Odusile, …
Nigeria safe, peaceful country with hospitable people – Chinese journalistsVanguard

