Chinese Journalists, NUJ Sign MoU On Exchange Programme

By OMONU YAX-NELSON, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and All China Journalists Association (ACJA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on exchange programme.

The agreement which was first signed in 2000/2001, went moribund due to what Mr Odusile, NUJ President, regarded as teething problems.

The latest MoU, which is expected , in the first instance, to last for four years, is subject to review on mutually benefiting terms.

Also, in the spirit of the new agreement, the leadership of NUJ is also expected to pay a reciprocal visit to China next year.

The MoU was signed on behalf of NUJ by its President, Waheed Odusile, while Zhang Mingxin, President of ACJA and head of ‘five man’ Chinese delegation, signed on behalf of ACJA.

The signing ceremony took place over the Weekend at the LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPERS complex in Abuja.

Speaking on the relevance of the epoch agreement, NU’Js helmsman said the MoU is the spirit of Global South-South cooperation, which has long been adopted by the political leadership of both China and Nigeria.

“The cooperation will in addition promote the development of our two Unions as skills shared and knowledge acquired will be deployed to meet our development goals in research and training.”

“ It will also open up more channels of communication for both parties which will help promote and strengthen integration.”

On his part, Mr Mingxin thanked the NUJ and the management of LEADERSHIP Newspapers for creating enabling environment for the introduction of the exchange programme.

“This has opened the avenue for the two bodies to take the cultural exchange between Nigeria and China to the next level.”

While commending China for being a long standing and dependable friend of Nigeria, the group managing director of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, the host organisation, Abdul Gombe said; “Nigeria has a lot to learn from China, especially, the economic miracle that catapulted it to the second largest economy, globally and, how it was able to lifted 600 million citizens of the Asian giant out of poverty circle in 40 years.”

The ceremony was spiced up with a dinner in honour of the visiting Chinese delegation at the Benue Hall of Transcorp Hotel, sponsored by LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPERS.

The post Chinese Journalists, NUJ Sign MoU On Exchange Programme appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

