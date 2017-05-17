Chinese state media says U.S. should take some blame for cyber attack

Chinese state media on Wednesday criticised the U.S. for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry “ransomware” attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days. The China Daily said the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) should shoulder some blame for the attack, which targets vulnerabilities…

