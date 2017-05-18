Chinese Super League is top quality – Ideye – Vanguard
Chinese Super League is top quality – Ideye
Vanguard
Months after leaving Greek giants Olympiacos to Tiajin Tedah in the Chinese Super League, Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye has not stopped defending his decision to dump Europe for the far east. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
