Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chinko Ekun – Gbefun

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Dekniyor Entertainment frontman Chinko Ekun returns with a new tune entitled ” Gbefun ” which serves as a follow up to chart topping debut single “Shake It ” . Gbefun is a well composed song for every listener. The production by Aaecho is faultless from the start to end. As if that is not enough, […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.