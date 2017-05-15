Chioma Ukonu of RecyclePoints is in the Finals of Chivas The Venture! Vote for Her to Win a Share of $250,000 in Funding

Chioma Ukonu the Chief Operating Officer of RecyclePoints and the winner of the Nigerian finals of Chivas The Venture, is currently competing against 29 other start-ups from around the world for a share of $250,000 in the public voting phase of the competition. Chivas’ The Venture is the brand’s global search to find and support […]

The post Chioma Ukonu of RecyclePoints is in the Finals of Chivas The Venture! Vote for Her to Win a Share of $250,000 in Funding appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

