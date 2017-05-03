Chocolate City about to Unveil Their Newly Signed Artist, Guess Who?

Chocolate City is a Nigerian record label Generally regarded the biggest and most successful indigenous urban record labels in Africa.

Chocolate City Music is one of the biggest entertainment conglomerates in Africa, The label is home to recording artists such as M.I, Femi Kuti, Ice Prince, Nosa, Jesse Jagz, Victoria Kimani, Dice Ailes, Koker, Ruby Gyang, DJ Lambo, Qritiqal, Loose Kaynon and Ckay.

Under the leadership of MI, Chocolate City has been on the Move Towards creating a standard music delivering to their music lovers and also Aim to provide Serial hit makers (Artiste that think outside the box).

Few hours back, M.I took to his Instagram page to share a Guess-Wise video which he revealed all the previous and some still signed artiste, but Yet to unveil the Unknown new signed act.

Here everyone is expected to Give a wise Guess..! The Nigerian Entertainment is at a stage of Do-I-See, Which every artiste aim is to record a hit single, and keep the Brand flying. The video shared by M.I Keep all doubts as it seems hard to give a wise guesses about something that is not known.

We at 360nobs as decided to Give a Guess-Try as out selected Artiste is – YUNG L.

Christopher Omenye aka Yung L, is a dynamic artist with proficiency in singing, song writing, “mouth” flute and drumming. He has worked with some of the industry’s heavy weights in various capacities, namely M.I, Jesse Jagz, El Dee the don,Ice Prince,MoCheddah, Wizkid, A1 amongst others.

Yung L is an artist under Grip Music and also the acting president of the label. Grip Music comprises of individual artists Yung L, Endia, J.Milla and Chopstix, who collectively are known as the Grip Boiz.

With recent Ground-Breaking collaboration, Yung L As moved from the Previous Level of recognition straight down to the Higher level. His Unique sound and style of music has influenced Uprising artiste and also increases his Fan base as well.

Guess-Wise not to be concluded we still await the final unveiling of the artiste who is newly signed to Chocolate City, and You can as well drop your comments on your own Artiste in mind which we can place to our own Watch-out in review.

Watch the video clip shared by M.I – Below:

?… A post shared by mi_abaga (@mi_abaga) on May 2, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

The post Chocolate City about to Unveil Their Newly Signed Artist, Guess Who? appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

