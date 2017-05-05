Chocolate City Music’ Latest Signee Yung L gets the ball rolling with New Single “Cheers” | Listen on BN

Choc Boi Nation – an imprint under Chocolate City Music proudly presents “Cheers” by Yung L. It is his debut single since he got signed to CBN just recently. Listen and Download below: Download

