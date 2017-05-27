Cholera epidemic looms in Lagos

•As Agege abattoir stakeholders raise alarm

•Threaten to suspend operation in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the demolition of illegal structures and shanties, stakeholders at the Oko Oba Abattoir in Agege area of Lagos State have threatened to suspend further operation if the state government fails to compensate them for the last Sunday demolition of their 24 public toilets in the market valued at about N500 million.

However, as a result of the demolition, over 5,000 estimated residents and traders have taken to open defecation which poses great health hazard that could result into epidemic to inhabitants and residents at large.

Alhaji Bello Dan – Mubaffa, Sarkin Fulani and the leader of the market raised the alarm while addressing newsmen on the implications of the demolition.

According to him, “if state government, led by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode fails to intervene immediately, it could lead to red-meat scarcity and epidemic in many parts of the state as a result of water scarcity and the open defecation near the slaughter’ s lab at the abattoir .

He explained that there is acute water shortage at the Oko–Oba Abattoir as residents and traders now rely on water vendors for their use and also to take care of over 20,000 cows which are daily brought into the market.

The post Cholera epidemic looms in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

