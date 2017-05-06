Pages Navigation Menu

Choose the best man to succeed me for continuity in 2018 – Aregbesola

… Says no plan to run for Senate yet It was seven hours of endless questions all night from the audience, telephone callers online enquiries with Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun till the dawn of today at popular audience participation programme tagged Ogbeni Till Daybreak. Aregbesola told his audience the major key to the continuation of the milestone developmental programmes and projects of his administration is for the people of the state to identify and vote the right candidate to succeed him in 2018.

